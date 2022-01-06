Beverly Clarke

Beverly Ann Clarke, 73, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Clarke.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastors Greg Trout and Scott Duncan officiating.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington City Mission.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.