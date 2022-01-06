Charles Donohue

Charles “Turk” Donohue, 81, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Corbin Donohue

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with Father Charles Moran officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Donohue family with arrangements.

In lieu of flower, please donate to the Community Hospice Care Center or charity of your choice in his name.

