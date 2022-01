Phillip Gifford

Phillip Edward Gifford, 67, of South Point, died on Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.