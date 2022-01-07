Danny Crank

Danny Ray Crank, 53, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley Crank.

Graveside Service will be noon Monday at Harvey Family Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.