John Sabolsice

Jan. 16, 1938–Jan. 6, 2022

John David Sabolsice, 83, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Sabolsice was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Calumet City, Illinois; a son of the late Andrew and Ruby (Midkiff) Sabolsice.

He was preceded in death on Dec. 10, 2019 by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn Joan (Pierro) Sabolsice, whom he married Feb. 2, 1959.

Mr. Sabolsice was a United States Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict.

He was a former union pipe fitter and went on to become an entrepreneur, owning several business’ including S&S Carryout in Ironton.

He was passionate about hunting and shooting. He loved the horses and visiting Keeneland.

Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Alisa (Thomas) Tomlinson, of San Clemente, California, and Dr. Mary (Paul Hsieh) Sabolsi, of Brookline, Massachusetts; three granddaughters, Katie Tomlinson, of San Clemente, California, Annina Hsieh and Francesca Hsieh, both of Brookline, Massachusetts; grandson, David Tomlinson, of San Clemente, California; special cousin, Lois Sabolsice; and beloved dog, Gizmo.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, with final rites provided by Father David Huffman.

To offer the Sabolsice family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.