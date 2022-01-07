Portsmouth couple held in baby’s death

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth couple have been arrested and are under investigation after the woman’s 18-month-old baby died at the local hospital.

According to a report from the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s office, investigators were called to Southern Ohio Medical Center on Thursday about a deceased infant.

Portsmouth Police Detective Chuck Crapyou and Scioto County Sheriff Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel, two members of the newly-formed Special Victim’s Unit, responded to the hospital.

The infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s Services and had been placed into a kinship placement. The biological mother, Kristina Edwards, had been receiving overnight visitation.

Two residences were searched by the police and the sheriff’s office and detectives recovered 29 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin/Fentanyl, marijuana, scales, one firearm and $4,200 in cash. The controlled substances will be forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for testing.

Edwards, 36, of 2123 Charles Street, Portsmouth was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, trafficking in Fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, possession of meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, possession of heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree, possession of fentanyl, a felony of the 2nd degree, and child endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Also arrested was Edwards’s boyfriend, Larry L. Weaver Jr., 22, of 1814 Dexter Street, Portsmouth. Weaver has been charged with trafficking in meth in a vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, trafficking in heroin in a vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree, trafficking in fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, possession of meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, possession of heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree, possession of fentanyl, a felony of the 2nd degree, and child endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Edwards and Weaver were being held on a $191,000 bond until their appearance in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday morning. Their bond was raised to $300,000. Weaver is also being held on a probation holder out of Common Pleas Court, with no bond.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the quick arrest was the result of the team effort of the Scioto County Prosecutors Office Special Victim’s Unit, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, FBI, the Scioto County Coroner’s Office and Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The infant’s body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy

The Special Victim’s Unit was formed last year by Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and local law agencies.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury after the autopsy has been completed.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.