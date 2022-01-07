Wanda Hayes

Published 10:36 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Obituaries

Wanda Hayes

Wanda B. Hayes, 95, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Funeral Service will be noon Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Crown City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

See ehallfuneralhome.com for further details.

