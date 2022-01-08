LaRose releases results of county post-election audits

SOS says results were 99.9 percent accurate

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s county boards of elections have finalized their post-election audit of the 2021 general election.

In counties that utilized a percentage-based audit, the results show a 99.9 percent accuracy rate, Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose’s office.

Upon taking office, LaRose directed all county boards of elections to conduct a post-election audit after each and every election. Doing so ensures elections are secure, boosts voter confidence in the results, and holds each board accountable for the integrity and accuracy of the election, his office said.

“When I took the oath of office, I had a clear mission — to ensure Ohio voters have confidence their voice was heard in honest elections,” LaRose said. “The transparency of this process, conducted by election officials from both parties, and the accuracy of the audit results should reinforce every voter’s belief that their vote mattered and was counted accurately. Ohioans can be proud that our state runs secure and fair elections.”

A post-election audit is a comprehensive review of the results of one or more contests in an election to ensure that the results reported by the board of elections are accurate.

Both percentage-based and risk-limiting audits are widely considered reliable ways to determine the accuracy of the results. If an automatic county-wide recount is required, the results of the recount may serve as the post-election audit.