New branch manager named for Desco Federal Credit Union

ASHLAND, Ky. — Annie Prince has been named Manager in Ashland for Desco Federal Credit Union. Annie is happy and excited about her new role and for what the New Year brings.

Prince is sharing her enthusiasm with her local credit union team at Ashland. In her role as manager she plans to go out into the community and connect with the people in local businesses. Her initiative is to help create positive buzz about Desco around the town and the people she plans to get to know. She plans to give members her time and attention and always make sure that members feel like they matter.

Prince started her career right out of high school. She was hired as a teller and soon moved into a loan processor position and then to a loan officer. In 2018 she advanced to a mortgage loan officer in Ironton and now promoted to manager in Ashland.

Prince says she always wanted to work for Desco after going to Desco with her mom for many years and seeing how much everyone enjoyed their job and how nice she and her family were always treated. Now as an employee she knows that everyone genuinely cares about the members and each other.

Prince gives credit for her career success to her very supportive husband, her mom and dad and most importantly past managers who exemplified what a successful manager should be.

If you ask Annie what she likes enjoys most she would say just spending time with her children and raising the goats on their farm.

DESCO serves communities with financial services in Portsmouth, Minford, Wheelersburg and Ironton in Ohio; Ashland, Greenup, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia.

All accounts are federally insured by the NCUA up to $250,000 with an additional $250,000 of excess deposit insurance provided by American Share Insurance, the nation’s largest private deposit insurer. Desco is an Equal Housing Lender.