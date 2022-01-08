Patties and Pints to open in Ironton

A popular Portsmouth restaurant has announced that it will be opening a second location in Ironton.

Patties and Pints said, in a post on their Facebook page, that they will be opening a location in the former site of The End Zone, located at 211 Adams St.

“We’re coming to Ironton this Spring!” the post read. “Stay tuned for updates as we transform this new space (formerly The End Zone) into our second location.

We look forward to meeting our new friends and neighbors, and trying out some brand new concepts in 2022!”

Patties and Pints, located at 546 2nd St. in Portsmouth, describes itself as a “a modern-day speakeasy nestled on the banks of the Ohio River.”

The prohibition-themed venue offers 50 beers on tap, another 36 in bottle, and burgers.