The seeds that are sown will some day be harvested

Often, I begin typing with the heart of a pastor, a concerned citizen, or just a simple guy from the nation’s mid-west who is inspired to share a thought or two because he has something he thinks is important that needs to be said.

Today, it’s the heart of a Grandpa reflecting on the current state of affairs in our fair land and the lasting implications that lie in store for those precious little grand babies who will live in this blessed land long after I have gone to my eternal reward.

My good friend Dr. Everett Piper said recently, “We have been created with ability to be aware of time and our ability to understand truth.”

Ah, truth, that commodity of which W. Clement Stone remarked, “Truth will always be truth, regardless of lack of understanding, disbelief or ignorance.”

Truth stills exists regardless of those whose “wokeness” says otherwise.

You see, I still happen to believe that our nation is filled with great Americans who love God and love their country.

These folks know that we are blessed to live here in the land of the free and the home of the brave where a Biblical worldview not only shaped our founding, but was instrumental in this nation becoming a blessing to the entire world.

For those who have just buried their head in the cultural sand and buy into the idea that pastors, churches and Christians should avoid politics altogether, I quote Dr. Jerry Falwell, “The idea that religion and politics don’t mix was invented by the Devil to keep Christians from running their own country.”

God has entrusted us with the stewardship of this moment in history.

God through Jeremiah clearly says: “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”

Once again to the reason for my writing this week, I believe the old saying “the fruit of our lives grows on the trees of others!”

The seeds you and I sow will grow to maturity and a harvest. This is true of any harvest… You always glean exactly what you sow.

You can’t plant beans and harvest watermelon!

You always glean more than you sow. It only takes two kernels of corn to raise up strong stalks bearing many ears filled with thousands of kernels!

Paul wrote to the church at Galatia and said, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. He that soweth to the flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption. But he that soweth to the spirit shall of the spirit reap life everlasting.”

John Wesley said “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

The Apostle Paul wrote, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.”

We must be aware of and understand the time God has handed to us to influence.

We must stand on and stand for the uncompromising truth which made us a great nation.

May God help us to keep this land a blessing for the sake of those who will follow in our footsteps.

Let’s stay awake and let’s stay true!

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.