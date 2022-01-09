Hot-shooting Dragons down Green Devils

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Maybe the sun and 40 degree temperatures outside melted the snow, but it might have been the Fairland Dragons’ shooting.

The Dragons shot 61 percent from the field including 62.5 from 3-point range in a 63-45 win over the North Adams Green Devils on Saturday.

Fairland (11-3) hit 25-of-41 field goals overall and 10-of-16 from behind the arc.

Leading the way was Aiden Porter with 22 points including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Brycen Hunt had 12 points and Chase Allen 11 as the Dragons had 3 players in double figures.

Bransyn Copay scored a game-high 25 points for North Adams (5-4).

Fairland led 17-14 after the first quarter as Porter buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Steeler Leap had a trey and scored 7 points.

Porter had two more 3-pointers in the second quarter and J.D. Thacker had a triple and scored 6 points while Zach Tooley got a trifecta and it was 34-22 at the half.

Chase Allen had a pair of 3-pointers and Brycen Hunt scored 6 points as the Dragons extended their lead to 49-33 in the third quarter.

Bransyn Copay had three 3-pointers as he scored 9 points for the Green Devils in the quarter.

Hunt scored 6 more points and Porter scored 5 as the Dragons added to their lead despite 12 points by Copas who had three 3-pointers and a 3-point play.

Fairland will host Ironton on Tuesday.

North Adams 14 8 11 12 = 45

Fairland 17 17 15 14 = 63

NORTH ADAMS (5-4): Jayce Rothwell 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Bransyn Copas 5-7 4-10 3-3 25, Caleb Rothwell 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Osborne 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Anderson 0-4 1-1 2-2 5, Cameron Campbell 2-5 1-1 0-0 7, Kam Buttelwerth 2-4 0-1 0-0 4, Dillon Ragan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17- 41 5-5 45. 3-pt goals: 6-14. Rebounds: 11 (Anderson 4). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (11-3): Aiden Porter 4-9 4-7 2-5 22, Zion Martin. 0-1 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 1-4 1-3 1-2 6, Zach Tooley 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Chase Allen 1-1 3-4 11, Steeler Leep 3-3 1-1 9, Brycen Hunt 6-7 0-0 0-0 12, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-41 3-7 63. 3-pt goals: 10-16. Rebounds: 22 (Leep 5, Martin 4, Porter 4, Hunt 4). Assists: 12 (Porter 5, Allen 4). Steals: 4 (Hunt 2). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.