Emerson Browning

May 26, 1935–Jan. 3, 2022

Emerson F. Browning, 86, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2022.

He was born in Ironton, on May 26, 1935, to the late Emerson B. and Pearl I. Browning.

In addition to his parents, Emerson was preceded in death by his children, Emerson R. Browning and Cheryl “Cheri” F. Fannin; sisters, Mary Edith Browning, Regina French and Carol Reeves; brother, Kenneth Browning; and grandchildren, Kyle A. Hunt and David R. Sage.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Browning; daughters, Teresa (Mike) Barrett, Tina (David) Browning and Ashley (Dylan) Browning-Manzo; brother, Charles (Diane) Browning; sister, Betty (Arlin) Sturgill; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Emerson was a tool and die and mold maker by trade. He owned his own tool and die companies, Triad Mold and Die and Browning Technology Inc., totaling 30 years of service to the community.

He was a deacon at his church, Fairview Primitive Baptist Church. Emerson loved and proudly served the Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, officiated by Jason Robinette.

Visitation to be held prior to service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Emerson will be laid to rest at David’s Cemetery.