Fred Sammons

Fred Walt Sammons, 83, of Ironton, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth K. Sammons.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Sammons family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.