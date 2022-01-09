Hankins leads Redmen over Covenant

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Owen Hankins proved to be too much for the opposing defense.

Hankins scored 22 points and 9 different players scored in the Rock Hill Redmen 59-24 win over the Covenant Christian Eagles on Saturday.

Hankins had 9 points and Brayden Adams added 4 more as Rock Hill opened up a 19-6 first quarter lead.

Tucker Lingenfelter had a 3-pointer and Samuel Roten had 3 points for the Eagles.

Trenton Williams knocked down a trifecta and Hankins had 4 more points as Rock Hill built a 28-11 halftime cushion.

Tyler Farley hit a 3-pointer and had all 5 of the Eagles’ points in the quarter.

Hankins scored 7 points and Adams had 4 more points as the Redmen opened up a 43-19 lead after three quarters.

Sutton Roten scored half of the Eagles’ 8 points in the quarter.

Chanz Pancake scored 4 points and Williams hit his second 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter as Rock Hill played its backups.

Rock Hill visits Gallipolis on Tuesday.

Rock Hill 19 9 15 16 = 59

Covenant 6 5 8 5 = 24

ROCK HILL (5-4): Noah Doddridge 2 0 0-0 4, Dylan Griffith 1 0 0-0 2, Owen Hankins 10 0-0 2-2 22, Brayden Adams 4 0 1-2 9, Jason McFann 1 0 0-0 2, Trenton Williams 0 2 0-0 6, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Chanz Pancake 3 0 0-0 6, Brayden Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Lane Smith 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 25 2 3-4 59. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

COVENANT (1-6): Tyler Farley 3 1 0-1 9, Tucker Lingenfelter 0 1 0-0 3, Sutton Roten 2 0 1-2 5, Samuel Roten 2 0 1-2 5, Ethan Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Bellstein 0 0 0-0 0, Griffin Spaulding 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Hagley 0 0 2-2 2, Trevor Lingenfelter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2 4-6 24. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.