Ironton uses early lead to roll past Timberwolves

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Ironton Fighting Tigers wanted to get a lead and see what might happen.

For the first time this season, the Fighting Tigers were able to get a lead early and after what followed they are going to want to get the lead early more often.

Ironton led at the end of the first quarter and by as many as 10 points in the first half as they went on to beat the Spring Valley Timberwolves 71-49 on Saturday.

“I’m happy with our defense. I was glad to see our offense come out and play well,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes. “It’s more fun to play with a lead. But once you do well, you have to do more.”

Braden Schreck scored a game-high 21 points to lead Ironton to go with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Ty Perkins scored 12 points while Ethan White had a big game with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Matt Sheridan added 7 points. 6 assists and 4 steals.

“I told Ethan White he can be a 10 and 10 guy every game and today he had 11 and 12 or 12 and 11 according to the stats,” said Barnes.

“Braden Schreck continued to do what he does and Ty Perkins got in some foul trouble but played through it. Matt Sheridan made some great passes. Moving him of the ball has helped him get more shots. It was a good team effort.”

The Fighting Tigers (3-5) snapped a 5-game losing streak with the win.

“We needed a win. That was the most important thing,” said Barnes.

Lucas Hazlett made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Luke Lauren had 10 points for Spring Valley (1-5) which lost its fifth straight.

The T-Wolves took a 5-0 lead to start the game and then Ironton went on an 11-2 run to take the lead. A foul shot by Schreck had Ironton up 12-9 at the end of the quarter.

Aaron Masters hit a 17-footer, Schreck converted a 3-point play and Masters fed Schreck for a layup and a 19-9 lead with 6:35 left in the half.

Spring Valley rallied to tie the game but Sheridan hit an 18-footer, While had a layup, Perkins turned a steal into a layup and followed that up with another layup for a 27-20 lead.

Sheridan’s trifecta and a steal and layup at the buzzer by Shaun Terry put Ironton ahead 32-22 at the break.

“ It was a game or runs. Give (Spring Valley) credit. They came back from 10 down and tied it up and they came back before the half. In the second half, we did a good job of keeping our foot on the gas.”

Schreck 9 points in the third quarter and it was hit 3-pointer play that put Ironton ahead 50-37.

Sheridan’s 15-footer pushed the lead to 58-42 but the T-Wolves got within 58-45 on a 3-pointer by Hazlett.

White and Landen Wilson then got baskets as Ironton went up 64-45 and settled the issue.

Ironton visits Fairland on Tuesday.

Ironton 12 20 18 21 = 71

Spring Valley 9 13 15 12 = 49

IRONTON (3-5): Landen Wilson 2 1 0-0 7, Matt Sheridan 2 1 0-0 7, Aaron Masters 2 0 0-0 4, C.J. Martin 1 0 0-2 2, Shaun Terry 1 0 0-0 2, Braden Schreck 7 0 7-10 21, Ethan White 4 0 3-6 11, Ty Perkins 5 0 2-2 12, Jaxon Vance 1 0 3-3 5. Totals: 27-52 15-23 71. Rebounds: 10-O, 22-D = 32 (White 12, Schreck 5). Assists: 16 (Sheridan 6, Schreck 3). Steals: 9 (Sheridan 4, Terry 2). Blocks: 1 (Martin). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

SPRING VALLEY (1-5): Lucas Hazlett 0 4 0-0 12, Luke Larsen 2 0 6-8 10, Tate Adkins 4 0 1-2 9, Ty Smith 4 0 0-0 8, Landon Mosser 7, Cole Parsons 1 0 0-1 2, Keyan Grayson 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17-55 11-19 49. 3-pt goals: 4-19. Rebounds: 14-O, 17-D = 31. Assists: 10, Steals: 9. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.