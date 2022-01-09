Lady Dragons settle outcome early in win over N-Y

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Sometimes a game can be settled right away.

Tomi Hinkle helped give Fairland a 9-point lead in the first quarter and the Lady Dragons played the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes even the rest of the game as they posted a 51-42 win on Saturday.

Hinkle hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Kamryn Barnitz scored all 7 of her points in the first quarter as Fairland (11-2) took a 19-10 lead.

Nelsonville-York (8-5) rallied in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 28-24 at the half.

Mackenzie Hurd had 6 points including 4-of-4 at the line and Airah Lavy was 2-for-2 at the line and scored 4 points.

Bree Allen had 4 points and Hinkle hit another trey in the second quarter.

The Lady Dragons got some breathing room in the third quarter as Allen was 4-of-4 at the foul line, Hinkle hit her fifth 3-pointer and 2 foul shots while Kylee Bruce also had a triple for a 40-32 lead.

Reece Barnitz scored all 5 of her points in the fourth quarter and Allen also scored 5 points as Fairland prevented any Lady Buckeyes comeback hopes.

Alivia Speelman hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Hurd was 3-of-4 at the line for the Lady Buckeyes.

Hinkle finished with a game-high 19 points while Allen scored 13.

Hurd scored 13 points and Speelman 10 for the Lady Buckeyes.

Fairland will host South Point on Monday.

Nelsonville 10 14 8 10 = 42

Fairland 19 9 12 11 = 51

NELSONVILLE-YORK (8-5): Cayleigh Dupler 1 1 0-1 5, Brooklyn Richards 2 1 1-2 8, Alivia Speelman 2 2 0-0 10, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hurd 3 7-8 13, Airah Lavy 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 10 4 10-13 42. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (11-2): Reece Barnitz 1 1 1-2 6, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 4 0 5-6 13, Tomi Hinkle 1 5 2-3 19, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 2-2 7, Kylee Bruce 1 1 1-4 6. Totals: 8 8 11-17 51. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.