Lady Jeeps down Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH WEBSTER — A fast start prevented any need for a fast finish.

The South Webster Lady Jeeps jumped out to a 14-point first quarter lead and never looked back as they beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-24 on Saturday.

Bri Claxon had a 3-pointer and scored 9 points and sister Bella Claxon scored 4 points as the Lady Jeeps took an 18-4 first quarter lead.

Gracie Damron and Addie Philabaun had baskets for St. Joseph.

Bri Claxon had 8 points in the second quarter with Faith Maloney scored 4 as the lead went to 34-6 at the half.

Laiken Unger had the only basket for the Lady Flyers.

St. Joseph (3-10) came out the third quarter and got 8 points from Bella Whaley and outscored South Webster 11-10 and the Lady Flyers trailed 44-17.

Bella Claxon had a 3-pointer in the third quarter for South Webster.

The Lady Flyers got a bucket from Philabaun while Unger was 3-4 and Whaley 2-2 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Whaley had 10 points and Unger 8 points to pace St. Joseph.

Bri Claxon scored a game-high 17 points for South Webster (9-2).

St. Joseph visits Sciotoville East on Monday.

St. Joseph 4 2 11 7 = 24

South Webster 18 16 10 4 = 48

ST. JOSEPH (3-10): Gracie Damron 1 0 0-0 2, Addie Philabaun 2 0 0-2 4, Laiken Unger 2 0 4-7 8, Emily Litton 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Sheridan 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 4 0 2-4 10, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Wilds 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0 6-13 24. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH WEBSTER (9-2): Faith Malone 4 0 0-0 8, Cailee Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Hanes 0 0 0-2 0, Makayla Raynard 2 0 2-4 6, Grace Baker 1 0 0-0 2, Bri Claxon 6 1 2-2 17, Bella Claxon 2 1 0-1 7, Skylar Zimmerman 2 0 0-0 4, Riley Raynard 1 0 0-0 2, Kennedy Murphy 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2 4-7 48. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.