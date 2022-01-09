Lady Vikings can’t find offense in loss to Lady Eagles

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

REEDSVILLE — Famous brother composers George and Ira Gershwin once penned the song “I Got Rhythm” for the musical Girl Crazy.

Evidently, they didn’t get their inspiration watching the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ offense in a 51-42 loss to the Eastern Lady Eagles on Saturday.

“Eastern did a good job defensively,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “They never let us get into any kind of offensive rhythm.”

Erica Durst had 5 points and Sydney Reynolds 4 as the Lady Eagles took an 11-8 first quarter lead.

Kylee Thompson has 5 points as she and Jenna Malone each hit 3-pointers for Lady Vikings.

Eastern extended its lead to 29-19 at the half as Hope Reed knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Juli Durst and Reynolds had 4 points each.

Malone and Thompson combined for 9 of Symmes Valley’s 11 points in the quarter.

The Lady Eagles continued to pull away in the third quarter as Durst and Reynolds had 4 points each and the lead was 41-28.

Symmes Valley attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter by taking advantage of the Lady Eagles struggles at the foul line as they converted just 4-of-9 free throw attempts.

Desiree Simpson scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Symmes Valley while Thompson added a trifecta.

“We played alright defensively, but we couldn’t overcome our offensive struggles,” said Pierce.

Simpson had 7 rebounds and 7 blocked shots to go with her 14 points. Malone had 9 points and 6 rebounds while Jordan Ellison had 5 assists and 2 steals.

Eastern (7-6) had three players in double figures as Reynolds scored 14, Reed 12 and Durst 11.

Symmes Valley will host New Boston on Monday.

Sym. Valley 8 11 9 14 = 42

Eastern 11 18 12 10 = 51

SYMMES VALLEY (9-6): Jenna Malone 2 1 2-3 9, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Carly Durst 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 6 0 2-2 14, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 2 0-0 16, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17-38 5-7 42. 3-pt goals: 3-8. Rebounds: 27 (Simpson 7, Malone 6). Assists: 9 (Ellison 5, Malone 3). Steals: 5 (Ellison 2). Turnovers: 23. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

MEIGS EASTERN (7-6): Emma Putman 0 0 0-0 0, Nataley Lantz 0 0 1-2 1, Hope Reed 3 2 0-1 12, Erica Durst 3 0 5-6 11, Sydney Reynolds 6 0 2-4 14, Audry Clingenpeel 1 0 0-0 2, Juli Durst 3 0 0-2 6, Leah Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Adams 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Carleton 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 18 2 9-17 51. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.