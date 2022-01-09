Reds cancel caravan fan event

Staff Report

CINCINNATI — The fans’ losing streak is now at two.

For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Reds have canceled their caravan that travels throughout Reds’ country.

“We have made the difficult decision to forgo the Reds Caravan for the 2022 calendar year,” a Reds’ statement said.

“Although very disappointed to miss visiting our fans in their communities throughout Reds Country to kick off the 2022 season, it is our intent for this fun Reds tradition to return in January of 2023.”

Last year the caravan was canceled due to COVID-19 but no reason was given for this year. However, it is expected it is due to no collective bargaining agreement between owners and players.

The caravan travels throughout the Tri-State area with current and former Reds players as well as the manager, coaches, minor league personnel and front office officials.

The caravan generally makes stops in Charleston and Huntington in West Virginia. Other cities include Chillicothe, Athens, Columbus and Lexington, Ky.