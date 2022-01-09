South Point council begins 2022

SOUTH POINT — The village council of South Point kicked off 2022 by working on their employee manual at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the discussions centered around the issues over overtime, comp time, as well as devising a social media policy for village employees.

Gaskin said Tuesday’s meeting was “pretty quiet,” and that council member Brad Adkins was chosen as mayor pro tempore in the organizational meeting before the regular meeting of council.

Three returning members from the previous year — Marlene Arthur, Mary Cogan and Adkins were sworn in for new terms, while David Classing was sworn in after winning election with a write-in campaign in the last year’s election. Classing has served on the council in the past.

Gaskin said the village is also set to open bids on an electrical upgrade project at the village’s sewer plant on Friday, which is expected to cost about $200,000.

He said the council also discussed overhauling an ordinance on trailers, modular homes and mobile homes within the village.

He said they have spoken to their attorney to clarify definitions before pursuing the matter and that the process of crafting the new ordinance will be “transparent.”

“I won’t allow something to be ramrodded through,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin said the police department has received up-to-date TASERs, body cameras and cameras for cruisers.

“That was an end-of-year purchase,” he said.

He said the department will also be getting new bulletproof vests, from a grant through the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Gaskin said the village must pay for those vests first, then will be reimbursed.

The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.