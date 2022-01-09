Vikings celebrate Wonder Night with win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — A lot of final scores were very low during the Waterloo Wonders era.

It was the second annual Waterloo Wonders Night on Saturday and the Symmes Valley Vikings showed how the home team can win a low-scoring contest as they topped the St. Joseph Flyers 52-38 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

The Vikings (9-2, 6-1) retained its position atop the SOC despite shooting 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Brayden Webb scored 7 of the Vikings 11 points in the first quarter including 3-of-4 at the line and it was 11-8.

Zachary Johnson had 4 points for the Flyers (5-5, 3-3).

The Vikings pushed the lead to 22-16 at the half as Ethan Patterson had 4 points and Dilen Caldwell hit a 3-pointer.

Kai Coleman, Chucky McCloud, Drew Brown and Johnson had 2 points each in the quarter.

Symmes Valley opened up a 36-23 after three quarters as Grayson Walsh had 6 points and Webb added 4 more.

Elijah Rowe hit a 3-pointer as the Flyers were outscored 14-7 in the quarter.

Webb scored 6 points and Caldwell hit another triple in the fourth quarter.

McCloud drained a pair of treys for the Flyers.

Webb led all scorers with 19 points to go with 7 rebounds. Grayson Walsh had 11 points and 5 assists while Ethan Patterson had 8 points and 14 rebounds.

McCloud led the Flyers with 12 points and Johnson added 8.

On Tuesday, Symmes Valley goes to Portsmouth Notre Dame in a key SOC game while St. Joseph entertains Western.

St. Joseph 8 8 7 15 = 38

Sym. Valley 11 11 14 16 = 52

ST. JOSEPH (5-5, 3-3): Kai Coleman 2 0 0-0 4, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 1 0 1-3 3, Elijah Rowe 1 1 0-0 5, Chucky McCloud 2 2 2-2 12, Zachary Johnson 3 0 2-2 8, Drew Brown 3 0 0-1 6. Totals: 12 3 5-9 38. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Mahlmeister.

SYMMES VALLEY (9-2, 6-1): Brayden Webb 7-15 0-0 5-6 19, Grayson Walsh 5-5 0-0 1-2 11, Ethan Patterson 4-7 0-2 0-0 8, Dilen Caldwell 0-2 2-9 0-2 6, Levi Best 2-3 0-2 0-1 4, Caden Brammer 1-2 0-1 0-2 2, Logan Justice 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Aleck Beckett 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-50 6-14 52. 3-pt goals: 2-14. Rebounds: 14-O, 29-D = 43 (Patterson 14, Justice 7, Webb 7). Assists: 9 (Walsh 5). Steals: 4. Blocks: 1 (Patterson). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.