Donald Cochran Jr.

Donald “Donnie” Raymond Cochran Jr., 47, of Patriot, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Cochran.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Don Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow the service at Aid Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.