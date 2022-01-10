ESC hosts middle school Quiz Bowl event

High school teams to face off in March

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center hosted its annual middle school Quiz Bowl tournament on Dec. 9.

St. Joseph were season champions and also won the tournament.

The ESC will host high school teams for their annual Ironmaster Quiz Bowl at Ohio University Southern in March.

St. Joseph’s Quiz Bowl team was coached by Billie Cogan and consisted of Alex Gnau, Gavin Simpson, Piper Delaney, Harley Kelley, Mason Weber, Zane Dressel, Ava Bihl, Kate Neel, Elijah Neel and Rex Weber.

Ironton’s team was coached by Rick McMaster and consisted of Evee Gallion, Cole Taylor, Kylie Haynes, Khamil Martin, Tanner Klienman, Derek Pack, Brody Easthom, Jenna Compliment, Marlena McCown and Tanner Fraley.