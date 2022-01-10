ESC hosts middle school Quiz Bowl event

Published 12:00 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Joseph students won the annual middle school Lawrence County middle school Quiz Bowl tournament on Dec. 9 and were also season champions. (Submitted photo)

Ironton was second place in this year’s Lawrence County middle school Quiz Bowl tournament. (Submitted photo)

High school teams to face off in March

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center hosted its annual middle school Quiz Bowl tournament on Dec. 9.

St. Joseph were season champions and also won the tournament.

The ESC will host high school teams for their annual Ironmaster Quiz Bowl at Ohio University Southern in March.

St. Joseph’s Quiz Bowl team was coached by Billie Cogan and consisted of Alex Gnau, Gavin Simpson, Piper Delaney, Harley Kelley, Mason Weber, Zane Dressel, Ava Bihl, Kate Neel, Elijah Neel and Rex Weber.

Ironton’s team was coached by Rick McMaster and consisted of Evee Gallion, Cole Taylor, Kylie Haynes, Khamil Martin, Tanner Klienman, Derek Pack, Brody Easthom, Jenna Compliment, Marlena McCown and Tanner Fraley.

More Education

BOE member named to state board

Learning & Fun (WITH GALLERY)

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Chesapeake students create nontraditional Christmas trees (WITH GALLERY)

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite snow-related activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...