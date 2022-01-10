Fred Preston

Aug. 25, 1965–Jan. 6, 2022

Fred Fannin Preston, 56, of Chesapeake, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Fred was born Aug. 25, 1965, in Olive Hill, Kentucky a son to Dortha (Justice) Preston of Wurtland, Kentucky, and the late Benny F. Preston.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tonya (Richardson) Preston, whom he married June 17, 1995.

Fred was a graduate of Russell High School. He was the lead lab technician for Vision Works in Ashland, Kentucky.

Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was an avid graphic novel reader, a memorabilia collector of Star Trek and Star Wars. Fred loved Spiderman, Batman and Dr. Who.

He was a very loving son, husband and father.

Fred was loved by all that knew him.

In addition to his loving wife, Tonya, and mother, Dortha, he is also survived by their daughter, Diana Richardson of Dallas, Texas.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery; procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.