Ohio Rep. Matt Dolan: Republicans should condemn Jan. 6 attack

One year ago, our entire nation, the free world and America’s adversaries, watched the events of Jan. 6 unfold with stunning clarity. It was an attack on American democracy, our Constitution and the rule of law that must not minimized, normalized or explained away.

Some of that day’s darkest moments, one in which police officers were assaulted and American lives were lost, continue to reverberate today, miles from Capitol Hill, among fake conservatives willing to sacrifice our most sacred text, the Constitution, in favor of political expedience.

When Congressional Democrats objected to Ohio’s electors following the presidential election of 2004, our state’s Republican leaders joined with conservatives across America to condemn these actions which undermined the Constitution and the will of Ohio voters.

Now, one year after the events of Jan. 6, my primary opponents continue to say they would have objected to certifying the 2020 election. Embracing the tactics of the radical Left and allowing Congress to trample upon powers explicitly reserved to the states represents a blatant disregard for the Constitution, the rule of law and truth inside our Republic.

Matt Dolan is a Republican state senator, representing the 24th ditrict and a candidate for U.S. Senate in this year’s election