Virginia Thompson

Published 1:42 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Obituaries

Virginia Thompson

Virginia Maudell Williams Thompson, 94, of South Point, died on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Darren Spainhower officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

William Wilson

Donald Cochran Jr.

Fred Preston

Emerson Browning

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite snow-related activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...