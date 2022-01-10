Virginia Thompson

Virginia Maudell Williams Thompson, 94, of South Point, died on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Darren Spainhower officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

