ACTC to host MLK event

Lawrence County’s Tyson to speak

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College will be hosting a virtual event for the community in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The presentation, “MLK’s Legacy: Moving Forward” will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Members of the community can watch the event live on ACTC’s Facebook page.

Speaking at the event will be Marshall Tyson and the Rev. Stanley McDonald.

Born and raised in Columbus, Tyson is a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School. Upon graduating, he moved to Ironton to play college basketball at Ohio University before transferring to Kentucky Christian University. Tyson earned a degree in Youth and Family Ministry with a minor in Biblical Studies and went on to be a youth pastor for 10 years serving in Ironton, Greenup and South Point. He currently serves as the marketing supervisor for Pathways, Inc., a role he has been in for 10 years. He has two sons, Marshall Tyson Jr. and Maddox.

McDonald is a native of Masontown, Pennsylvania, where he was introduced to the gospels while attending St. John Baptist Church until his teenage years. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1985 and served on active duty until Dec. 31, 2011, when he retired honorably after serving over 26 years. In August 1999, he received his ordination certification from Canaan Full Gospel Baptist Church, Goldsboro, North Carolina.

McDonald finished his military career in South Korea where he was the Senior Minister at the Osan Air Base Chapel. Following his retirement from the Air Force, McDonald moved to Ashland, Kentucky, in March 2012, after getting hired to continue supporting his brothers and sisters in arms by working at the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Huntington West Virginia.

He’s the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the Transportation Director at the Ashland Independent School District.

The presentation will be in the Teleconference Room at College Drive Campus for faculty, staff and students.

For more information, contact Kevin Harrison at kevin.harrison@kctcs.edu or Al Baker at alvin.baker@kctcs.edu.