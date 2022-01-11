Area college students named to Dean’s Lists

Schultz named to Provost’s List

at Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce Destiny Schultz, of Ironton, was named to the Provost’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.

Miller of Chesapeake named to Harding University Dean’s List

SEARCY, AR. — Andrew Miller, a senior studying exercise science, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.

Marcello named to President’s List

at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haley Marcello, a freshman nursing major from South Point, was among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Jenkins graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate Megan Jenkins, of Coal Grove, on completing their Master of Arts in Teaching.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Eastham graduates from Berea College

BEREA, Ky. — Tylan Eastham, of Ironton, received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College on Dec. 20 at a Recognition Ceremony held for mid-year graduates in Phelps Stokes Chapel. Alumnus and former Berea College Trustee Robert T. Yahng addressed the seniors who completed their degree requirements at the end of this term.

Berea College graduates represent 20 states and five different countries.

Marietta announces students

on Dean’s List for Fall 2021

MARIETTA — More than 110 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List including three students from Lawrence County:

• Samantha Rubadue, of Ironton, is majoring in Communication Studies and is a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

• William Todd, of Chesapeake, is majoring in Political Science and Economics and is a graduate of Chesapeake High School.

• Kelsie Warnock, of Proctorville, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Degree and is a graduate of Fairland High School.

To be on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.

Located in Marietta at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.