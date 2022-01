Dorothy Hardy

Dorothy Reed Hardy, 92, of Kitts Hill, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation is from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.