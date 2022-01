Erby Hendricks Jr.

Erby Hendricks Jr., 85, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Arbors at Gallipolis.

The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

