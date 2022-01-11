Ironton resident part of student team that placed first in broadcasting competition

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Samantha Rubadue, of Ironton, was part of a nine-person student team that recently placed first in a video competition conducted by the National Electronic Media Association, NBS-AERho.

The National Electronic Media Association, NBS-AERho, held a special in-between competition this past spring — The National Electronic Media Association — Special Spring 2021 National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students in Media Production II could not do regular TV broadcasts, according to Professor of Communication Marilee Morrow. Instead, they each worked on individual production pieces.

As a result, Morrow said the students came up with the idea for a news magazine-style television program.

“We were able to record some parts that didn’t require much together time live in the TV studio, like the segment introductions and the show open and close,” she said. “The students produced the rest of the segments individually outside of the TV station. All the time and effort involved obviously paid off.”

Rubadue is majoring in Communication Studies and is a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

