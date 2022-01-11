Lady Fighting Tigers use 3s to down Redwomen in OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — One team couldn’t find the basket from short range. The other team kept finding the basket from long range.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers used she clutch 3-point shooting to down the Rock Hill Redwomen 36-31 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“We just could not score the basketball. We just couldn’t put it in the basket,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey. “But give Ironton credit. Ironton came to fight and we left our fight at home.”

Ironton (7-7, 4-4) was able to score, especially from 3-point range. Kirsten Williams had 14 points including four 3-pointers. Evan Williams had 9 points and Isabel Morgan added 7.

Hazley Matthews scored 10 points while Hadyn Bailey and Hope Easterling scored 6 each for Rock Hill (11-4, 5-3).

Evan Williams and Kirsten Williams each hit 3-pointers as Ironton went up 9-4 in the first quarter.

Matthews had a basket and J’lynn Risner two foul shots for Rock Hill’s points.

Morgan and Kirsten Williams each knocked down 3-pointers in the second quarter as Ironton led 17-9 at the break.

Bailey had a basket and the Redwomen were 3-of-6 at the line as Emma Harper went 2-for-4 and Easterling 1-for-2.

Kirsten Williams drained two more trifectas and scored 8 of Ironton’s 9 points in the third quarter to make it 26-22.

Easterling got 5 points and Bailey scored 4 more as the Redwomen began a comeback.

Ironton led by as many as 17 points only to have Rock Hill rally to within one.

But Bailey fouled out and even though Ironton struggled at the line in the fourth quarter, the Lady Fighting Tigers managed to make 6-of 13 including Morgan who was 4-for-6.

On Thursday, Ironton visits Chesapeake and Rock Hill entertains Coal Grove.

Ironton 9 8 9 10 = 36

Rock Hill 4 5 13 9 = 31

IRONTON (7-7, 4-4): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 2 1 2-6 9, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 1-3 5, Mary Lackey 0 0 1-2 1, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 4 0-0 14, K Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Isabel Morgan 0 1 4-6 7, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6 8-17 36. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (11-4, 5-3): Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-1 2, Hadyn Bailey 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Harper 0 0 2-4 2, Hope Easterling 2 0 2-5 6, Hazley Matthews 3 1 1-2 10, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 0 0 3-4 3. Totals: 10 1 8-15 31. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Bailey.