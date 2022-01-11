Lady Flyers show some offense in win over East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — Bella Whaley was Bella Whaley, but her teammates were, well, Bella Whaley.

Whaley scored a game-high 28 points but her teammates put up some impressive offensive numbers as the St. Joseph Lady Flyers breezed past the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 66-17 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Laiken “Shakin’ and Bakin’” Unger had 11 points and 9 rebounds while Gracie Damron scored 11 points to back Whaley’s production that included 12 rebounds.

Addie Philabaun had a season-high 7 points and seven different players scored for the Lady Flyers (4-10, 4-5).

Whaley drained a trifecta and scored 9 points and Damron had 8 points in the first quarter as the Lady Flyers bolted to a 24-6 lead.

Felicia Smith scored 4 of her 10 points in the quarter for East (2-9, 0-7).

Whaley had 6 more points in the second quarter and Philabaun buried a triple and scored 5 points as the lead grew to 40-12 at intermission.

Smith and Elle Enz accounted for the East scoring.

Whaley had a second trey and scored 11 points while Unger scored 6 points in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 59-16.

Journey Pelfrey and Smith had baskets for East.

Ava Weber had 3 points and McKenzie Wilds added a basket in the fourth quarter for the Lady Flyers.

On Thursday, St. Joseph will host Western.

St. Joseph 24 16 19 7 = 66

Sciotoville 6 6 4 1 = 17

ST. JOSEPH (4-10, 4-5): Gracie Damron 5 0 1-1 11, Addie Philabaun 1 1 2-2 7, Laiken Unger 5 0 1-2 11, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 11 2 0-1 28, Ava Weber 1 0 1-2 3, McKenzie Wilds 2 0 0-0 4, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3 5-8 66. Rebounds: 35 (Whaley 12, Unger 9, Damron 3, M. Weber 3, Wilds 3, A. Weber 2, Philabaun 2, Litton 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (2-9, 0-7): Elle Enz 1 0 2-2 4, Madison Fitzgerald 0 0 1-2 1, Jarney Pelfrey 1 0 0-0 2, Alaska Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Felicia Smith 3 0 4-4 10, Sydnee O’Connor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0 7-8 17. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.