Lady Hornets beat Blue Angels to win cold-shooting game

GALLIPOLIS — If Monday’s game between the Coal Grove Lady Hornets and Gallipolis Blue Angels had been football game, it would have been called The Ice Bowl.

Cold shooting was the underlying element for both teams as the Lady Hornets beat the Blue Angels 41-34 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Coal Grove (11-3, 7-1) shot a dismal 16-of-51 from the field for 31.4 percent and converted on just 5-of-11 free throw attempts.

Gallipolis was 13-of-40 from the floor for just 34 percent and 7-of-14 at the foul line.

“We survived and that’s all you can hope for when you don’t play well,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “But give Gallipolis credit. They played much better than the first time we played them.”

Preslee Reed had 4 points as Gallipolis took an 8-6 first quarter lead.

Abbey Hicks had 4 points and Kayleigh Murphy a basket in the first quarter for the Lady Hornets’ total.

Coal Grove rallied to take the lead as Hicks got the hot hand in the second quarter and hit a pair of 3-pointers as she scored 10 points. Kelsey Fraley added 4 points and the Lady Hornets led 22-16 at the half.

Reed had 4 more points in the quarter for Gallipolis (3-11, 0-8).

Coal Grove had just 7 points in the third quarter with Fraley hitting a 3-pointer and Murphy getting two baskets.

The Blue Angels cut the deficit to 29-26 in the third quarter as Asia Griffith scored 4 points and Chanee Cremeens knocked down a 3-pointer.

In the fourth quarter, Fraley hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Murphy had 3 points and both Hicks and Alivia Noel were 2-for-2 at the foul line as Coal Grove outscored Gallipolis 12-8.

Kenya Peck scored 4 points as she and Reed each went 2-for-2 at the foul line.

Hicks led all scorers with 16 points while Fraley scored 12 and Murphy added 11.

Redd had 11 points and Griffin 10 for Gallipolis.

On Thursday, Coal Grove visits Rock Hill and Gallipolis goes to South Point.

Coal Grove 6 16 7 12 = 41

Gallipolis 8 8 10 8 = 34

COAL GROVE (11-3, 7-1): Kelsey Fraley 3 2 0-2 12, Elli Holmes 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 2-2 2, Kaleigh Murphy 5 0 1-5 11, Abbey Hicks 4 2 2-2 16, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-51 5-11 41. 3-pt goals: 4. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (3-11, 0-8): Chanee Cremeens 2 1 0-0 7, Asia Griffin 5 0 0-0 10, Emma Hammond 0 0 0-0 0, Kenya Peck 2 0 2-6 6, Preslee Reed 3 0 5-8 11, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-40 7-14 34. 3-pt goals: 1. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.