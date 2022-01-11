Lady Vikings turn back New Boston, 56-47

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings might have had trouble putting the New Boston Lady Tigers away, but they still were able to close the door on them.

The Lady Vikings were able to generate offense in spurts as they beat New Boston 56-47 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We played pretty well. We just couldn’t put New Boston away,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We would push the lead to 18 and they would cut it to eight. It was like that all game.”

The Lady Vikings had four players in double figures led by Desiree Simpson with 16 points. Kylee Thompson scored 14, Jordan Ellison 12 and Jenna Malone scored 10.

“Offensively, we were really balanced. It was a good win,” said Pierce.

Simpson and Malone each had 10 rebounds while Malone had 6 assists and Simpson 5 steals.

New Boston was led by Kenzie Whitley with a game-high 22 points. Candace Williams scored 12 and McKylie Voiers added 10.

Thompson and Simpson combined for 13 points in the first quarter as the Lady Vikings took a 19-9 lead.

Voiers had 4 points and Williams added a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers (4-10, 3-5).

Malone knocked down a triple and scored 6 points in the second quarter while Ellison was 4-for-4 at the line and scored 6 points and Simpson made 3-of-4 free throws and had 5 points to give Symmes Valley a 36-24 halftime lead.

Whitely scored 8 points and Williams hit another 3-pointer and had 7 points to account for all of New Boston’s scoring in the second quarter.

The lead went to 51- 37 in the third quarter as Thompson drained a 3-pointer and scored 7 points as five different Lady Vikings had a basket.

Whitley dropped 9 points in the third quarter including a 3-pointer while Voters added 4 points.

Symmes Valley’s offense slowed the pace in the fourth quarter and got only 5 points as Simpson had 3 points and Hailee Gordon hit a basket.

Whitley made her second 3-pointer and had 5 points for the Lady Tigers who couldn’t take advantage of the low output as they scored only 10 points in the quarter.

On Thursday, Symmes Valley visits Portsmouth Notre Dame needing a win to throw the league race into a tie.

New Boston 9 15 13 10 = 47

Sym. Valley 19 17 15 5 = 56

NEW BOSTON (4-10, 3-5): Kenzie Whitley 8 2 0-6 22, Dylan O’Rourke 0 0 1-2 1, Candance Williams 2 2 2-5 12, Cassie Williams 1 0 0-0 2, McKylie Voiers 4 0 2-5 10, Brooklynn Boyer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4 5-18 47. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (10-6, 8-1): Jenna Malone 3 1 1-2 10, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 4 0 4-5 12, Desiree Simpson 6 0 4-6 16, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 1 1-2 14, Hailee Gordon 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 20 2 10-14 56. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.