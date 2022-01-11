Paul Johnson

Sept. 22, 1952–Dec. 27, 2021

Paul E. Johnson, 69, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 22, 1952, to the late Ralph Paul and Margaret (Whaley) Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis (Bartram) Johnson.

Paul graduated from Ironton High School and retired from CSX Railroad as the director of Coal Operations after 30 years of service.

He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Kay Johnson.

Along with his wife, those left to celebrate his life are a two sons, Brad (Courtney) Johnson, of Hilliard, and Matthew (Jennifer) Johnson, of Alabaster, Alabama; a daughter: Allison (Kip) Koerper, of Ironton; a brother: Ken Johnson, of Ironton; and six grandchildren, Jordyn and Evan Koerper, Brady Johnson, and Madeline, Caroline and Ryan Johnson.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Johnson family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.