Sally Gugelchuk

Aug. 17, 1929–Jan. 9, 2022

Sally E. Gugelchuk, 92, of South Point, began her eternal life in Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. She passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Delaware, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born in Goody, Kentucky, on Aug. 17, 1929, to Bogar and Mabel (Williamson) Bevins. She graduated from Belfrey High School where she met her high school sweetheart, the late Tony Gugelchuk, whom she married on June 25, 1949.

Sally was a cherished member of the South Point community and First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. She loved the Lord first and foremost, and shared God’s love with everyone she met.

In addition to teaching Sunday School, Sally was proud to serve as a member of her church’s hostess committee, Women’s Mission Society, Awana youth fellowship, Vacation Bible School director and choir.

Outside of church, she proudly served as a Republican presiding judge over local elections. She loved to crochet, decorate for the holidays, watch Wheel of Fortune, watch Bing Crosby movies and spent hours completing ring-a-words, cryptograms, Sudoko and crossword puzzles.

All who met her knew what a strong and special lady she was, shown no better than by her fierce battles with multiple cancers and other various and rare medical conditions.

While her doctors considered her a medical marvel, she would undoubtedly attribute her strength to her faith in God.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony; siblings, Joseph (Lila) Bevins, Kenneth Bevins, Juanita Bevins and Thelma (Harold) Headen, and nephew, Bill Headen.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Gugelchuk, Ph.D., of Upland, California,

Melinda (Paul, Ph.D) Galatsis, Ph.D, of Newton, Massachusetts, and Nita (David) Spracklen, of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Eric Spracklen, of Tampa, Florida, Emily (Nick) Healey, of Cincinnati, and Kristina Galatsis, of Tokyo, Japan; nieces, Sandy Runyon, Brenda Headen, Cathy Headen, Lisa Runyon and Gabriella Silvis, nephews, Joe (Judy) Bevins, Kenneth (Vicky) Bevins, and Robert (Becky) Bevins; sister-in-laws, Ann Stepp, Helen (Gene) Williamson, Mary Gugelchuk; and Pam, Chad, Kenyon and Kenzie Kearns, whom she embraced as part of her family; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held ‪on Saturday, beginning at noon at the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ in Williamson, West Virginia.

Funeral services will follow at the church ‪at 1 p.m., officiated by her beloved nephew, Kenneth Bevins.

She will be laid to rest in Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy, Kentucky, next to the love of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 5

‪South Point, OH 45680, so they may continue to share God’s Word to all.

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home of Richwood is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.