Bambi Kelley

May 27, 1957–Jan. 9, 2022

Bambi Diane Kelley, 64, of Ironton, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born May 27, 1957, the daughter of the late Chester H and Virginia “Betty Jo” (Meeks) Kelley.

Bambi attended Rock Hill Schools and was a member of the Assembly of God, Raceland, Kentucky.

Bambi was a very sweet and kind soul that loved her family dearly.

She enjoyed gardening, being around kids and loved animals.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Minnie Kelley, and paternal grandparents, Fred and Lela Meeks.

Those left to cherish his memory are a brother, Gene (Teri) Kelley, of Ironton; a niece, Amanda (Josh) Gearheart of Flatwoods, Kentucky; great nephew, Connor Gearheart, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; Tara (Ryan) Doolin, of Ironton, Isaac, Carson, and Brody Doolin, all of Ironton.

A graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Bro. Steven Blagg officiating. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Kelley family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.