Blue Devils shoot past Redmen in OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — It almost had the sound of a Dr. Seuss book. The Gallipolis Blue Devils were hot but the Rock Hill Redmen were not.

Gallipolis shot 29-of-50 from the field for 58 percent while the Redmen were 13-of-49 for 27 percent as the Blue Devils posted a 62-30 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

Isaac Clary had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (8-3, 2-3). Kenyon Franklin had 13 points and Zane Loveday added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Owen Hankins had 14 points and Brayden Adams 9 to pace Rock Hill (5-5, 2-4).

The Blue Devils scored 10 unanswered points en route to an 18-6 first quarter lead.

Hankins scored 8 points as Rock Hill went on an 11-5 run to start the second quarter to make it 23-17, but Gallipolis ended the half with 8 unanswered points to lead 31-17 at the break.

The Blue Devils outscored the Redmen 18-9 in the third quarter as Clary scored 6 points, Franklin had 5 and Loveday hit a 3-pointer and the lead grew to 49-26.

Adams hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points in the third quarter for Rock Hill.

Rock Hill managed just 2 points in the fourth quarter.

On Friday, Rock Hill visits Chesapeake and Gallipolis entertains Ironton at 7 p.m.

Rock Hill 6 11 9 2 = 30

Gallipolis 18 13 18 13 = 62

ROCK HILL (5-5, 2-4): Noah Doddridge 1 0 1-2 3, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Hankins 5 1 1-4 14, Brayden Adams 3 1 0-0 9, Jayson McFann 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Chanz Pancake 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Lane Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-49 2-6 30. 3-pt goals: 2-20. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (8-3, 2-3): Kenyon Franklin 6 0 1-2 13, Wesley Saunders 3 0 0-0 6, Carson Wamsley 1 1 0-0 5, Brody Fellure 2 1 0-0 7, Drake Phillips 0 0 -0 0, Carson Call 2 0 0-2 4, Zane Loveday 4 1 0-0 11, Isaac Clary 8 0 0-0 16, Cade Mock 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-50 1-5 62. 3-pt goals: 3-12. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.