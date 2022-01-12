EDITORIAL: Closing holiday out right

On Monday’s the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District wrapped up their collection of discarded Christmas trees throughout the county.

Five dropoff sites had been set up by the agency for residents to dispose of their trees.

Litter crews will now be taken to Lake Vesuvius in Lawrence County and Shawnee State Lake and Turkey Creek Lake in Scioto County, where they will be turned into habitats for fish.

Over the past 10 years, 1,000 live Christmas trees have been processed through the program, ensuring that they serve a good purpose and do not simply end up in a landfill or thrown over a hill.

We commend the agency and its workers for this program and making this effort each year. It is a good use of tax dollars and a good example of recycling in action.

Not only that, it is one of many things the agency does to follow best practices in the county. From tire disposal to cleanups, staff at LSCSWD work year round to keep the county clean and promte environmentally friendly disposal. For more information on their programs, contact 740-532-1231.