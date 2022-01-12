Lady Dragons ‘rain’ down 3-pointers to beat SP girls

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Forget the snow. It’s raining 3-pointers.

The Fairland Lady Dragons connected on 10 3-point goals en route to a 52-28 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday.

Kamryn Barnitz scored a game-high 17 points as she made five 3-pointers. Tomi Hinkle hit a trey and scored 11 points while Bree Allen knocked down a pair of triples and scored 10 points for Fairland (11-2, 8-0).

Sarah Mitchell scored 9 points and Karmen Bruton 7 for the Lady Pointers (4-6, 3-5).

It didn’t take long before the rain began to fall as Allen and Barnitz hit from behind the arc. Hinkle had 6 points while Allen added 5 points and it was 16-9.

Mitchell made a 3-pointer and score 7 of her 9 points in the first quarter for the Lady Pointers.

The rain picked up in the second quarter as Reece Barnitz and Allen had 3-pointers and Kamryn Barnitz made a pair of 3-pointers and the lead was 30-13 at the half.

Karmen Bruton and Mitchell had 2 points each for the Lady Pointers’ total.

In the third quarter, the lead went to 41-18 as Kylee Bruce, Kamryn Barnitz and Hinkle all made 3-pointers.

Bruton hit a 3-pointer and Camille Hall had a basket for South Point’s total of 5 in the quarter.

Kamryn Barnitz had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Bruce got 4 points and the Lady Dragons outscored the Lady Pointers 11-10.

Trina Green had a 3-pointer and Kaelyn Jones scored 3 points for the Lady Pointers.

South Point 9 4 5 10 = 28

Fairland. 16 14 11 11 = 52

SOUTH POINT (4-6, 3-5): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 1-1 3, Liz Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 2 0 0-0 4, Sarah Mitchell 1 1 4-4 9, Jasmyn Jones. 0 0 0-0 0, Tina Green 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 2 1 0-0 7, Saratina Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3 5-5 28. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (11-2, 8-0): Reece Barnitz 0 1 1-2 4, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 2 2 0-0 10, Tomi Hinkle 3 1 2-2 11, Kamryn Barnitz 1 5 0-0 17, Hannah Taylor 0 0 1-2 1, Kylee Bruce 3 1 0-0 9. Totals: 9 104-6 52. Fouls: 10. Fouled out None.