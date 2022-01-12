Levi & Levi Show features Sampson’s 1,000th point

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — It was the Levi and Levi Show.

Levi Blevins scored a career-high 30 points while Levi Sampson not only scored 24 points but got the 1,000th point of his career as the Green Bobcats rolled past the Sciotoville East Tartans 75-33 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Sampson needed 19 points coming into the game to reach the milestone scoring mark and he eclipsed it in the third quarter before heading to the bench.

Blevins scored 13 points in the first quarter including three 3-pointers as Green raced to a 19-5 lead.

Sampson scored 12 points in the second quarter while Blevins hit two more treys and scored 10 points and Green blew the game open by taking a 48-15 lead into the locker room.

Landehn Pernell and Jaylon Mayhew combined for 10 points for East.

Sampson had 7 points in the third quarter as he made two baskets and went 3-for-3 at the line. His second basket gave him his milestone 1,000th point.

Blevins added 7 points in the quarter including his sixth 3-pointer.

Austin Baughman and Mayhew scored 4 points each in East’s most productive quarter of the game.

Green is at Portsmouth Clay on Friday.

Sciotoville 5 10 14 4 = 33

Green 19 29 20 7 = 75

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (2-7, 1-6): Austin Baughman 2 0 0-0 4, Matt Flannery 0 1 0-0 3, Jaylon Mayhew 5 0 0-0 10, Kam Jackson 1 1 0-0 5, Kaiden Houston 0 0 0-0 0, Landehn Pernell 2 0 3-7 7, Tyell Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Cameron Justice 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Escamila 0 0 0-0 0, Keagen Jackson 0 0 1-4 1, Hayden Conkle 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2 5-13 33. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (5-6, 3-3): Logan Waddell 0 0 2-2 2, Levi Sampson 10 0 4-5 24, Levi Blevins 5 6 2-3 30, Gabe McBee 2 0 4-6 8, Levi Waddell 1 0 0-0 2, Abe McBee 3 0 0-0 6, Nathan Brannigan 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Kimber 0 1 0-0 3, Quincy Merrill 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7 12-15 75. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.