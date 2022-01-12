Terry Stevens

Terry A. Stevens, 52, of Coal Grove, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Stevens family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.