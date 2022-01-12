Vikings get key win over Titans; keep lead in SOC

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Last week, the Symmes Valley Vikings climbed into sole possession of first place.

It appears they like where they are sitting and don’t want to leave.

The Vikings continued their winning ways and remained atop the Southern Ohio Conference with a key 64-58 win over the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans on Tuesday.

The Vikings (10-2, 7-1) trailed early but rallied to take the lead and finished strong as they beat the Titans for the second time this season.

Jermaine Powell hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points and Dominic Sparks had 6 points as the Titans led 17-16 after the first quarter.

Dilen Caldwell hit a pair of 3-pointers and Caden Brammer had 4 points to keep the Vikings nipping at the Titans’ heels.

But Brammer and Webb worked together to score 7 of the Vikings’ 11 points in the second quarter as they took a 27-26 lead at the break.

Symmes Valley added a point to its lead at 38-36 in the third quarter as Webb had 6 points including a pair of free throws while Levi Best hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 as the due combined for all of the Vikings’ points in the quarter.

Sparks had 4 points for the Titans.

The Vikings outscored the Titans 26-22 in the fourth quarter thanks to some strong foul shooting. They converted 12-of-18 from the line in the quarter and were 15-of-22 for the game.

Grayson Walsh scored 10 points including 6-of-8 at the line. Webb was 6-of-9 at the line and scored 8 points.

Sparks scored 7 points including 3-of-4 at the line. Powell hit a trey and scored 7 points. The Titans were 7-of-9 at the line in the quarter and 10-of-14 for the game.

Webb led the Vikings with 19 points including 9-of-14 at the foul line while yanking down 13 rebounds and getting 2 blocked shots.

Best scored 15 points, Walsh got 12 and 4 assists, and Brammer 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Powell and Sparks each had 19 points for the Titans (5-4, 4-3) with Strickland adding 10.

The Vikings visit New Boston on Friday.

Sym. Valley 16 11 11 26 = 64

Notre Dame 17 9 10 22 = 58

SYMMES VALLEY (10-2, 7-1): Caden Brammer 5 0 0-0 10, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Dilen Caldwell 1 2 0-0 8, Brayden Webb 5 0 9-14 19, Levi Best 6 1 0-0 15, Logan Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Walsh 3 0 6-8 12. Totals: 23-54 15-22 64. 3-pt goals: 3-18. Rebound: 10-O, 21-D – 31 (Webb 13, Best 6, Brammer 5). Assists: 8 (Walsh 4, Patterson 2). Steals: 6 (Brammer 2, Caldwell 2). Blocks: 5 (Webb 2, Brammer 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (5-4, 4-3): Carson Sammons 0 0 0-0 0, Jermaine Powell 4 2 5-6 19, Carter Campbell 0 0 -0 0, Dylan Seison 2 0 0-0 4, Jonathan Strickland 1 2 2-2 10, Cody Metzler 3 0 0-2 6, Dominic Sparks 8 0 3-4 19, Kaden Hadsell 0 0 0-0 0, Jaren Edgington 0 0 -0 0. Totals: 18 4 10-14 58. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.