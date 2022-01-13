Charles Runyon

Sept. 15, 1928–Jan. 12, 2022

Charles Thomas “Tom” Runyon, 93, of Deering, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Mr. Runyon was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Boyd County, Kentucky, a son to the late John Franklin and Pearl Elizabeth (White) Runyon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Vivian (Anson) Runyon, in 2018, in their 69th year of marriage. They married May 9, 1950.

Mr. Runyon attended Boyd County, Kentucky schools and worked and retired from Dawson-Bryant local schools and previously worked at the Dayton Malleable and Allied Chemical.

He served in the United States Army in Japan during the WWII restoration, and then in Korea during the initial strike of the war and was awarded a purple heart.

He was also a member and deacon of the Freedom Enterprise Baptist Church in Ironton.

Tom and his wife loved being with family and also sightseeing around the country.

He enjoyed construction and home projects and was the designer and builder of their family home in Deering.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Delbert, Curtis, and Clarence Runyon; and four sisters, Thelma, Margaret (Withrow), Ethel (Hackworth), and Barbara (McKee).

He is survived by three children, Charles (Juanita) F. Runyon and Thomas (Pamela) E. Runyon, both, of South Point, and Beth (W. Aaron) A. Henderson, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; two brothers, Hubert (Jeneva) Runyon, of Worthington, and Paul (Barbara) Runyon, of Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Julia “Judy” Parson, of Plain City; six grandchildren nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1 a.m.–noon and the funeral service will be at noon on Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Ronnie Massie officiating. Burial will follow in the Community Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850.

To offer the Runyon family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Donations in lieu of flowers are requested by the family in memory of Charles “Tom” Runyon for Community Hospice of 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.