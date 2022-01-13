General Brammer

Oct. 16, 1937–Jan. 11, 2022

General Custer Brammer, 84, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his residence.

Custer was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Donald and Frances (Brumfield) Brammer.

Custer attended South Point Local Schools and was a United States Army veteran.

He retired in 1982 from Peter Stamping Company, where he worked as a press operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Earl “Richard” Brammer. Harold Brammer, Robert Brammer, David Brammer and Donald Brammer; one grandchild; and one great grandchild

He is survived by sister, Louise Brammer of Ironton; his longtime companion, Mary Elizabeth McCarley of South Point; stepchildren, Anita (Jerry) Vandelinde, of Ironton, Yuvonda (Billy) Monroe, of Ironton and David (Erica) McCarley, of Cleveland; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn his passing

Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. A graveside service will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating and military rites provided by the VFW 8850.

Condolences to the family can be made online at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.