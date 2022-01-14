Porter sets new school scoring record in win over Hornets

Published 11:26 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Jim Walker


Fairland Dragons’ senior guard Aiden Porter (1) scores against Coal Grove Hornets’ defender Hunter Staton (14) during Friday’s OVC game. Porter had 32 points as he set a new scoring scoring record in an 85-58 win. (Josh Wilson Photography/facebook)

COAL GROVE — Aiden Porter might have just wanted to be sure, but this was ridiculous.
Porter needed just 3 points to set a new school all-time scoring record. He got 32.
Porter had 32 points as he set a new Fairland record and the Dragons downed the Coal Grove Hornets 85-58 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Porter eclipsed the record of 1,473 previously held by Julie Curry set in 1988 as he hit a 3-pointer to tie the mark and then got a 3-point play to break it. He was 10-for-11 from 2-point range and 3-of-9 from behind the arc while converting all 3 of his foul shots.

As a team, Fairland shot 36-of-57 from the floor for a sizzling 63 percent as they took over first place in the OVC by one-half game.

Chase Allen had a pair of 3-pointer and also scored 8 points in the first quarter as Fairland took an 18-14 lead.

Trevor Hankins hit a pair of 3-pointer, Hunter Staton had a trey and Owen Johnson scored 4 points to keep the Hornets close.

The Dragons (12-3, 5-1) erupted for 32 points in the second quarter and opened up a 50-33 halftime lead.

Porter had 12 points, Zach Tooley drained three 3-pointers and Allen had 7 points including a trey to lead the offensive onslaught.

Johnson scored 8 points while Hankins and Elijah Dillon had 3-pointers for the Hornets in the quarter.

Fairland extended the lead to 70-47 after three quarters as Porter hit two more triples and scored 10 points.

Hankins had 8 points including a pair of foul shots while Dillon added 4 points in the quarter.

Porter had 4 points while Cole Lucas knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for Fairland.

Johnson scored 6 of the Hornets’ 11 points in the quarter.

Besides Porter who also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Allen scored 21 points and had 5 rebounds while J.D. Thacker added 10 points. Brycen Hunt grabbed 8 rebounds.

Hankins led the Hornets with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Johnson had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Staton added 11 points.

On Tuesday, Coal Grove goes to Gallipolis and Fairland will host South Point in a battle for first place.

Fairland   18 32 20 15 = 85

Coal Grove 14 19 14 11 = 58

FAIRLAND (12-3, 5-1): Aiden Porter 10-11 3-9 3-3 32, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-2 0, J.D. Thacker 5-9 0-0 0-0 10, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Tooley 0-0 3-5 0-0 9, Chase Allen 6-7 3-4 0-0 21, Cole Lucas 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Ben Southard 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Steeler Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brycen Hunt 2-3 0-0 0-2 4, Brody Buchanan 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-57 3-7 85. 3-pt goals: 10-21. Rebounds: 20 (Hunt 8, Porter 6, Allen 5). Assists: 13 (Allen, Tooley, Martin, Porter 2 each). Steals: 2 (Hunt 2). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (3-4, xx): Steven Simpson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 3-9 3-5 5-6 20, Landon Davis 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter Staton 4-8 1-6 0-1 11, Elijah Dillon 2-4 1-3 1-2 8, Owen Johnson 9-12 0-3 0-1 18, Braxton Horn 0-4 0-2 0-1 0, Mason Frazier 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. 24-56 7-13 58. 3-pt goals: 5-19. Rebounds: 23 (Hankins 9, Johnson 6). Assists: 4 (Johnson 2). Steals: 2 (Johnson 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

