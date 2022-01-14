Porter sets new school scoring record in win over Hornets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Aiden Porter might have just wanted to be sure, but this was ridiculous.

Porter needed just 3 points to set a new school all-time scoring record. He got 32.

Porter had 32 points as he set a new Fairland record and the Dragons downed the Coal Grove Hornets 85-58 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Porter eclipsed the record of 1,473 previously held by Julie Curry set in 1988 as he hit a 3-pointer to tie the mark and then got a 3-point play to break it. He was 10-for-11 from 2-point range and 3-of-9 from behind the arc while converting all 3 of his foul shots.

As a team, Fairland shot 36-of-57 from the floor for a sizzling 63 percent as they took over first place in the OVC by one-half game.

Chase Allen had a pair of 3-pointer and also scored 8 points in the first quarter as Fairland took an 18-14 lead.

Trevor Hankins hit a pair of 3-pointer, Hunter Staton had a trey and Owen Johnson scored 4 points to keep the Hornets close.

The Dragons (12-3, 5-1) erupted for 32 points in the second quarter and opened up a 50-33 halftime lead.

Porter had 12 points, Zach Tooley drained three 3-pointers and Allen had 7 points including a trey to lead the offensive onslaught.

Johnson scored 8 points while Hankins and Elijah Dillon had 3-pointers for the Hornets in the quarter.

Fairland extended the lead to 70-47 after three quarters as Porter hit two more triples and scored 10 points.

Hankins had 8 points including a pair of foul shots while Dillon added 4 points in the quarter.

Porter had 4 points while Cole Lucas knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for Fairland.

Johnson scored 6 of the Hornets’ 11 points in the quarter.

Besides Porter who also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Allen scored 21 points and had 5 rebounds while J.D. Thacker added 10 points. Brycen Hunt grabbed 8 rebounds.

Hankins led the Hornets with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Johnson had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Staton added 11 points.

On Tuesday, Coal Grove goes to Gallipolis and Fairland will host South Point in a battle for first place.

Fairland 18 32 20 15 = 85

Coal Grove 14 19 14 11 = 58

FAIRLAND (12-3, 5-1): Aiden Porter 10-11 3-9 3-3 32, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-2 0, J.D. Thacker 5-9 0-0 0-0 10, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Tooley 0-0 3-5 0-0 9, Chase Allen 6-7 3-4 0-0 21, Cole Lucas 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Ben Southard 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Steeler Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brycen Hunt 2-3 0-0 0-2 4, Brody Buchanan 2-3 0-1 0-0 4, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-57 3-7 85. 3-pt goals: 10-21. Rebounds: 20 (Hunt 8, Porter 6, Allen 5). Assists: 13 (Allen, Tooley, Martin, Porter 2 each). Steals: 2 (Hunt 2). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (3-4, xx): Steven Simpson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 3-9 3-5 5-6 20, Landon Davis 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter Staton 4-8 1-6 0-1 11, Elijah Dillon 2-4 1-3 1-2 8, Owen Johnson 9-12 0-3 0-1 18, Braxton Horn 0-4 0-2 0-1 0, Mason Frazier 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. 24-56 7-13 58. 3-pt goals: 5-19. Rebounds: 23 (Hankins 9, Johnson 6). Assists: 4 (Johnson 2). Steals: 2 (Johnson 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.