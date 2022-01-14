Bryant, Sanderlin lead Trojans over Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Portsmouth Trojans brought a one-two punch to the game on Friday and they delivered a knockout punch.

Darriyone Bryant scored 29 points and Kenny Sanderlin had 22 as the Trojans beat the South Point Pointers 72-63 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Although Bryant and Sanderlin didn’t KO the Pointers’ chances in the OVC, they did at least knock them out of first place. South Point is 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the league, one-half game behind Fairland.

The Pointers visit Fairland on Tuesday.

Jake Adams had a big game for the Pointers as he scored 16 points. Mason Kazee had 12 and Xander Dornon added 10.

Bryant scored 15 points including a 3-pointer with Sanderlin adding 4 points as Portsmouth took a 19-17 first quarter lead.

Adams had 4 points and Kazee hit a 3-pointer as six different players scored for the Pointers.

Sanderlin’s 3-pointer as he scored 7 points while Devon Lattimore and Donovan Carr 4 added 4 each helped the Trojans opened up a 39-28 halftime lead.

Dornon and Malik Pegram each had 4 of the 11 South Point total.

Bryant came back to score 9 points in the third quarter and Sanderlin had a trey and scored 8 points as Portsmouth pulled away to a 61-42 lead at the end of the stanza.

Adams hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the quarter for South Point.

The Pointers mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter only to fall short.

Kazee made two 3-pointers, Adams and Jordan Ermalovich had one each and Elijah Wilburn scored 4 points.

Bryant had 5 of the Trojans 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Portsmouth (5-6, 2-4) will host Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Portsmouth 19 20 22 11 = 72

South Point 17 11 14 21 = 63

PORTSMOUTH (4-6, 1-4): Devon Lattimore 5 0 0-0 10, Daewin Spence 0 0 0-0 0, Dariyonne Bryant 12 1 2-4 29, Tyler Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Kenny Sanderlin 6 2 4-7 22, Donavan Carr 2 0 1-2 5, DeAndre Berry 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 27 3 9-15 72. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (9-3, 5-2): Caleb Schneider 2 0 0-0 4, Jake Adams 3 3 1-2 16, Elijah Wilburn 2 0 0-0 4, Mason Kazee 1 3 1-2 12, Malik Pegram 3 0 3-4 9, Jordan Ermalovich 1 1 1-1 6, Xander Dornon 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 17 7 6-9 63. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.