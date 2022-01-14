CG police department quits

Deputies, troopers to provide coverage

After a Coal Grove village council meeting on Thursday night, the village finds itself without its own police force after the resignation of the police officers and the Coal Grove PD chief Randy Lewis has turned in a letter stating his intent to resign on Jan. 24.

The village council received letters of resignations from the police force with the exception of Chief Randy Lewis, who is on vacation.

“No one said they were mad, but the resignation letters were made out to the chief and commended him and his leadership,” explained council member Denise Paulus.

Paulus said the council has been in contact with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide coverage for the village.

“They are aware of our need for coverage and I don’t expect that the crime rate to be affected because we do have coverage for our village,” she said. “That is the most important thing for the council, the safety of our residents. That is the main thing we are concerned about right now.”

The council will have to call a special meeting soon to “discuss this in great length,” she said.